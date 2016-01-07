TRAFFIC ALERT: Truck flips over barrier on NB I-75 - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TRAFFIC ALERT: Truck flips over barrier on NB I-75

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo Police are on the scene of an accident involving a truck on NB I-75 in the construction zone north of Detroit Ave. and Phillips Ave.

TPD says a truck has gone over a barrier.  A wrecker will have to lift it back on the road.

No injuries were reported.

WTOL will update this story with new information as it becomes available.

Follow WTOL:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly