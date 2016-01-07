Donations needed for new Ronald McDonald House in Toledo

After a couple weeks of adjusting to the new, bigger Ronald McDonald House in Toledo, the charity is now asking for the public’s help.

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northwest Ohio is looking for donations of pajamas, toothbrushes and winter gloves.

The charity posted the request on its Facebook page Wednesday:

Anyone interested in donating should head to the organization’s website.

