Semi knocks over utility pole in south Toledo

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A semi truck knocked down power lines in south Toledo Thursday morning.

The crash happened in the 500 block of S. Reynolds Road around 6 a.m. One of the utility poles that was hit fell on top of the truck.

Toledo Edison was called to the scene, but there are currently no outages being reported. 

