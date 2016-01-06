Perrysburg residents form petition to recall city's mayor

After several disappointing decisions made by the administration, including the demolition of the Perrysburg Boat Club, some city residents have decided to put a petition in the works to recall the mayor.

Many people in Perrysburg are unhappy with Mayor Mike Olmstead, including Deborah Born, the spokesperson for the effort.

“I can tell you that the citizens of Perrysburg cannot wait to see the mayor out of office, out of town, and out of here,” she said “He has not listened from day one to everyone. I've watched his non-verbals up there as he sits there, he doesn't seem to care. It's very obvious that he and his administration seem to have their own agenda.”

Born says the administration’s decisions on everything, from roundabouts to the riverfront, have led to this initiative. But it was the decision to demolish the boat club that helped send the petition into action.

“It's just been one more absurd, ridiculous thing after another that they want to spend our tax dollars on. We don't need it. We need a second fire station, desperately. We need something for our youth like a skate park,” said Born.

Though the effort is just getting off the ground, Born says she believes the community will step up and support this petition.

“Certainly hoping so because it's sending a message pretty loud and strong. And my understanding is a lot of people want him out throughout the community not just the historic community,” said Born.

The team behind the recall effort are still firming up the language. But they will need just over 1,100 signatures to get the measure on the ballot.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.