Powerball jackpot causes many to rush to store for tickets

Although the chances are slim, 1 in 292 million to be exact, many in our area still rushed out to get their tickets for the more than $500 million Powerball jackpot Wednesday.

WTOL 11 stopped by Johnny's on the Spot in Oregon to see what all the excitement was about.

Cashiers said they saw a steady flow of people coming in to get their tickets all day. And of course the talk of the shop was what to with all that money!

“If I win, I'll pay off any debts, help family and friends and go on some fabulous vacations and basically be set for life!” said Danielle Addison.

Unfortunately, you have a higher chance of giving birth to quadruplets or being killed by an asteroid than winning Wednesday's $500 million jackpot.

That's the sixth largest jackpot offered in North America. It's also the biggest since a $564 million prize last February.

Again, the winning numbers are 2, 11, 47, 62, 63 and the Powerball is 17.

