University of Akron study says American voters are fed up with national politics

According to a soon-to-be released survey by the University of Akron, American voters and those here in Ohio are fed up with national politics.

The study’s author, Dr. John C. Green says 24 percent of Ohioans surveyed choose the highest rating of the “disgust factor.”

“It's great to be with you and talk about the survey. I think it confirms what a lot of people have expected, which is that a lot of Ohioans are not happy with the national government. And what's interesting is that this is a relatively new phenomenon. Our survey found a very large percentage of Ohioans very unhappy with what's happening in Washington,” said Green.

But what does this trend suggest?

“We've been asking the disgust questions in national politics for a while now so we have a little bit of a trend line. I think what it has to do with primarily is frustration, things not being accomplished in Washington,” he said. “The feeling is that nothing's getting done. That we have a lot of fighting in Washington, pressing problems but no resolution.”



So, what does this reveal about how the 2016 presidential race is shaping up?

“I think what we're seeing in this presidential campaign on both the Republican and Democratic side, reflects this feeling of disgust that people have with national politics. Donald Trump on the Republican side, also Ben Carson and Carly Fiorina, perhaps others really are outsiders. They really say, ‘My background comes from a different part of life. I can change what's going on in Washington because I'm not a part of it,’” he said. “We see a similar phenomenon on the Democratic side with Bernie Sanders with how the system in Washington is dysfunctional.”



But WTOL 11 asked, is there a correlation between the disgust factor and apathy?

“There are two kinds of phenomenons behind the disgust factor. On one hand, the most attentive and most involved people, people who are strong Democrats or strong Republicans, are just as equally disgusted, which reveals that a lot of this is about the impasse. But there are people who don't have an interest in politics who are just turning off and tuning out,” said Green.

When asked about Ohio Green said, “Ohio is a state of regions. NW Ohio is different from NE OH, central OH, and so forth. But what we find is that this level of disgust seems to be evenly distributed across regions. A lot of the traditional demographic differences that we see in politics, like the difference between men and women, are not imminent in this factor. That suggests to me that the disgust is widespread and cuts across lots of different demographic groups."

