Deployed trustee lost spot on local board, prosecutor says unlawful

A local township trustee deployed on active military duty has lost his spot on the board.

Spencer Township trustee Shawn Valentine is deployed. According to John Borell, Lucas County Prosecutor, Valentine's seat was declared vacant last week, and D. Hilarion Smith was appointed to fill Valentine's seat.

Smith ran for re-election to the board of trustees in November and lost.

Borell says if a township trustee is on active duty, other trustees cannot declare that person's seat 'vacant' and appoint someone to fill the spot.

Additionally, Borell says there is a statute that says if a person is believed to hold a position illegally, the Attorney General's office or Prosecutor's Office can file action against that person.

WTOL 11's Alexandra Montgomery reached out to Spencer Township Trustees, but did not hear back.

The next board of trustees meeting is Thursday at 7 p.m.

