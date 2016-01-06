Washington Local Schools elects new board president, more decisions to come

Washington Local Schools has some big decisions to make as they determine who will be the permanent superintendent, school board president and Whitmer football coach.

Right now, there is still no word as to who will fill the position of superintendent and Whitmer’s football coach. But one thing is for sure, David Hunter will hold the position of school board president.

On Wednesday, Hunter was elected in a 3 to 2 vote and Lisa Canales was sworn in as a new board member.

Canales previously served on the district about a decade ago. She says she knows she has her work cut out for her, but that she’s confident the district will be able to move forward even with everything it has been through.

“One, not only do we have no choice, but proudly we’re going to move on. This district has been through a lot but, you know, the strength of this district is the parents in this community care,” said Canales.

As for the district’s new superintendent, the board will discuss that at their meeting on Jan. 20 when they are also hoping to hear form the athletic director on his recommendations for a new football coach.

