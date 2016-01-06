BGSU bans hoverboards from campus

Bowling Green State University is banning all hoverboards from their campus.

The university says the hoverboards present a safety issue.

But they’re not the only university to have concerns. Recent reports of spontaneous fires have several others on the fence as well, especially with the possibility of the boards being used inside dormitories.

“Our biggest concern was when major retailers like Amazon, Overstock.com, Target has started to ban them. Then you has airlines banning them and primarily it's been a fire safety issue. The risk of fire associated with these lithium batteries,” said Tim Shaal, senior associate director of resident life at BGSU.

The university says if a student is found with a hoverboard on campus, it will be confiscated and the student could face disciplinary action.

