Don't Waste Your Money: Like, Share and Win!

Are you aware that when you click to "like" and "share" certain posts on Facebook, you are potentially giving your information away?

The Better Business Bureau says that posts promising a prize are often set up by marketers who sell your information to other marketers once they hit a certain number of "likes" or "shares."

These fake posts get the attention of Facebook users but can be dangerous if your name gets sold on a page that goes to scammers or malware.This process is called "like farming."

Some that you might recognize promise prizes like free airline tickets, iPhones or jewelry.

One such marketing ploy gives away a $2,000 diamond ring!

The post was made by a fake store called Satisfashion and claims that by "liking and sharing" Satisfashion's page, you can win a beautiful diamond on a certain date. The post takes you to a jewelry website supposedly in England. But it does not list an address.

While the diamond give-away is legitimate, the threat of getting your information sold to scammers, malware and other marketing pages is just as real.

Remember that a simple click of the mouse can transfer your information. And, use caution when you click and "share."

