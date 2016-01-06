TPS teacher under investigation for alleged 'inappropriate relationship'

An investigation into a Start High School teacher accused of inappropriate relations with a student is underway.

The nature of that relationship is not known at this time.

Patty Mazur, Toledo Public Schools (TPS) spokeswoman, says school officials were made aware of the allegations Tuesday, and the teacher was put on paid administrative leave.

Mazur says the teacher resigned Wednesday.

Toledo Police, TPS security, and Lucas County Children Services are conducting an investigation, according to Mazur.

