Pictures: African Penguin chicks at the Toledo Zoo

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

New arrivals at the Toledo Zoo will make a splash soon.

Two African Penguin chicks hatched in late November.

They are part of the Species Survival Program which helps keep endangered species around.

The sex of the penguins is unclear at this time.

