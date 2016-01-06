Tiffin University appoints interim president

On Wednesday, Tiffin University's Board of Trustees announced Dr. Lillian Schumacher as Interim President, effective Monday, Jan. 11.

Schumacher has served at Tiffin University since July of 2010, first as Dean of the School of Business and most recently as the Vice President for Academic Affairs. She has over 27 years of experience in higher education and corporate environments in the areas of administration, program development, assessment, accreditation, teaching, management, strategic planning, budget preparation and oversight, staff selection and evaluation.

“I look forward to this new opportunity,” Schumacher said. “Truth be told, this was not an easy decision for me as folks can imagine. I was ready and excited to start another chapter of my professional career, all the while feeling a bit torn about leaving because my heart is with TU. I made a very difficult but conscious decision to stay and lead this process because I believe in TU, its faculty, staff and students.”

Schumacher will be acting as Interim President while the search for the university's 6th president continues. This after the resignation of former President Dr. Curtis B. Charles.



