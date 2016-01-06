City of Toledo releases 2016 Refuse and Recycling Calender - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

City of Toledo releases 2016 Refuse and Recycling Calender

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

The City of Toledo released their Refuse and Recycling Calendar for the year of 2016 on Wednesday. 

To view the complete schedule, visit the Republic Services website or look at the calendar below.  

