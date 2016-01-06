Toledo Police Chief posts year-end review on Facebook

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

When Chief George Kral became Toledo's police chief in 2015, part of his mission was to be transparent. To that end, he laid out a year-end report through a Facebook post that highlighted the good, bad and the goals he has in the new year.

The chief wrote that shootings were up 41 percent, although homicides were down by 8 percent in Toledo.

One of the most violent weeks in decades happened in August when there were 6 homicides in 6 days.

The issue gun violence, he says, is a priority this year.

"One of the things we are going to roll out is the plan to address the shootings to make sure that trend doesn't continue in the new year," Kral said.

In addition to listing the facts, Kral also looked towards positive impacts TPD can make in the future through a new policy to increase visibility and positive interaction between law enforcement and the community.

Kral has mandated each police officer walk their beat for one hour during their shifts in 2016.

"That's what's going to increase the visibility and the trust between the officers and citizens. If they look out their window and see George Kral walking by their house - no agendas, not looking for anyone, not looking for activity - it's purely encounters of the positive," he said.

Read Chief Kral's Facebook post.

