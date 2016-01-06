Effort to bring back TPD's mounted patrol builds

The mounted patrol is a part of the Toledo Police Department that many would like to see return. But as the effort to bring it back to the department builds, TPD says goodbye to the sergeant once in charge of the officers and their horses.

Sgt. Mike McGee is leaving TPD after over 30 years. During his time McGee worked on the street patrol, undercover and as a detective. But one of his most enjoyable times on the force was his time on his horse Harley, as part of the mounted patrol.

"It was a great part of my career. I enjoyed the animals and I enjoyed the people. I can think of no better ambassador then one of those 1,600 pound beasts," said McGee.

Back in 2009 the mounted patrol was disbanded as a part of major layoffs in the city.

"We knew it was coming and I prepared myself. Did it break my heart? Yeah. But we are cops and have to roll with the cards we are dealt," said McGee.

He says the horses were an integral part of policing during the riots, but were most known for being downtown during Mud Hens' games and policing neighborhoods to make police seem more approachable.

Now there is an effort underway to bring the mounted patrol back. The nonprofit organization Feet on the Street is gearing up to fund the return of the mounted patrol to TPD.

It's a plan that is so new, even the chief of police was unaware of it.

"Obviously I would never pass up that opportunity. So if the stars would line up, I would most definitely entertain bringing the horses back," said Chief of Police George Kral.

Finishing touches on the website and donors are in the works and more plans should be revealed in the upcoming weeks.

As for Sgt. McGee, his last day is Friday. Chief Kral says McGee has been a fixture at TPD and the building won't be the same without him.

