Madison School threat believed to be 'Swatting,' district remains on Secure Mode

Madison Township Police, along with the Madison School District, say the social media threats directed towards the district are now believed to be "Swatting," an act of misleading law enforcement into dispatching an emergency response based on false report of an incident.

The school district was closed Tuesday after threats showed up on social media Monday night.

Police say the threat appeared on Facebook around 8 p.m. and read, "I'm gonna shoot Madison up tomorrow. Don't show up any of you. Gonna start at 9." They now say it appears the threat came from one or more local juveniles using an online alias known as Dustin Walker.

The district's superintendent, Ryan Rowe, responded quickly, working with Madison Township Police, the Lenawee County Sheriff's office and others to get to the bottom of it.

But while classes resumed Wednesday, the school was under Secure Mode as an extra precaution, meaning law enforcement was on site and no visitors were allowed in.

Yet, even with the extra precautions some parents remain concerned for the safety of their children.

"I know we can't protect them from everything, but this was a threat that was made and I just don't feel safe sending my kids into an environment where a threat had been made," said Jennifer Parker, an alum and mother of three current Madison students.

Parker says she's keeping her three kids home from school until she has more answers or a parents' meeting is scheduled so they can address further questions both with school administrators and law enforcement.

"If I don't get any answers within this week, my kids will not be going back to school," Parker said.

And she hopes some more answers come sooner, rather than later.

"I just hope that they hurry it up. I mean my son wanted to be back in school today. He wants to be back in school so I really hope they get this figured out ASAP, and talk to the parents, let us know what's going on so we can feel safe with sending our kids back to school," she said.

Again, officials believe the incident was a case of "Swatting," which that say has been occurring frequently around the United States.

The investigation is still ongoing and the district will remain under Secure Mode for the time being.

The school district is also discussing a meeting with parents, but the details have not yet been worked out.

Stay with WTOL 11 for the latest.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.