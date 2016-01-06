Maurice Clarett no longer speaking at UT event, charged with DUI

Maurice Clarett will no longer be a speaker at an event taking place at the University of Toledo in late January.

The former Ohio State Buckeye was charged with a DUI over the weekend.

He served three and a half years at the Toledo Correctional Institution for robbery and has been touring Ohio and other states around the country as a motivational speaker since his release.

Clarett, 32, was scheduled to be the keynote speaker at a UT minority student event.

Taking his place will be a political activist.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.