Wood Co. man found guilty in death of 3-month-old son

WTOL 11 was the only station in the courtroom as a Wood County man, charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of his 3-month-old son, was found guilty Wednesday.

James Henderson, 20, is accused of shaking his 3-month-old son Brandon to death back in May of 2014. On Wednesday, he appeared in court, where he was found guilty on three of four counts, including murder, child endangering and felonious assault.

It was a long proceeding as prosecutors called several witnesses to the stand, including the child's mother. She says James was living with her parents at the time, but that the weekend of Brandon's death she was out of town for a concert. When she found out what had happened, she rushed back home immediately, but Brandon was pronounced dead at the hospital before she got there.

She says James told her that Brandon had choked on his own vomit, but investigators who took the stand Wednesday say that his story changed several times throughout the investigation.

The deputy coroner was also called to testify, and said the autopsy showed clear signs of head trauma caused by shaking and that evidence showed "shaking baby syndrome" was also searched on a computer that James used.

When pictures of Brandon's injuries were shown in court, James would not look at the screen.

Judge Pollex ruled that based on the testimonies in the courtroom and the evidence provided throughout the investigation, Henderson is guilty of those three counts.

Sentencing for Henderson is scheduled for March 8 at 10 a.m.

