Call 11 for Action: IRS scam causes high volume of calls and reports

I want to fill out an official complaint

An IRS phone scam is making its way across northwest Ohio prompting warnings from law enforcement and the Better Business Bureau.

Dick Eppstein of the BBB said it was the number one scam of 2014 and 2015. Warnings have been posted previously on the Facebook pages of the Lucas County and Hancock County Sheriff's Offices.

“These crooks have just started 2016 with a bang," Eppstein said.

Almost every time the phone rang Wednesday in the Sylvania Township location, employees of the BBB heard the same story: consumers were worried about a call, allegedly from the IRS, saying they owed money and were being sued. The caller went on to say that if they didn't send money, the sheriff's office would come and arrest them.

Eppstein said the scammers are using two techniques to get consumers to pay out.

“Number one is fear or high pressure and the second is 'You've got to act right now'," he said. "You don't have any time to think about it. 'No, we can’t take a check. Send cash.'”

On Dec. 30 of 2015, the Lucas County Sheriff's Office posted a warning about this scam. It read: PHONE SCAM ALERT: The Lucas County Sheriff's

Office or any other Government agency will NOT request money or ask a person to obtain any type of credit card as a means to pay for any type of fines over the phone. Nor will the Sheriff's Office remain on the telephone while you are obtaining payment."

Another warning from the Hancock County Sheriff's Department was also issued over social media.

Eppstein reported that many people have fallen for this scam recently citing one person who sent in $2,000 and another, a resident of Toledo, sent approximately $8,000.

“Americans are trusting. How often does somebody just flat out lie to you? We're not used to ... we're not wired for this.”

He reiterated that the IRS will only contact consumers by letter, not by phone. And when they do contact you, they will want to work with you and negotiate settlements for payments. Do not give away any personal information and do not send any money.

“If you sent it Western Union or Money Gram, immediately notify them: 'I have made a mistake, I have sent money',” Eppstein said.

The BBB says the calls could be coming from the west coast, India, or China but there is no way right now of tracking who they are.

If this phone call reaches you, hang up.



