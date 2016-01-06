ISOH/Impact collecting items for flood victims in MO

A local sector of a non-profit is asking for donations to help those in need.

ISOH/Impact in Perrysburg, Ohio is collecting a number of items to deliver to victims of the flood in Missouri that put many businesses and homes underwater.

They are requesting: tools, shovels, work gloves, tarps and personal care items. Monetary donations are also being collected.

The non-profit is reaching out to help the state deal with the aftermath and damages the flood has caused.

More information on how you can get involved.



Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.