Leipsic nursing home fire forces out residents overnight

Residents at a Putnam County nursing home were temporarily forced outside because an overnight fire.

The fire happened just before 1 a.m. Wednesday at Meadows of Leipsic on Main Street.

We're told heavy smoke was inside the building.

Two people were taken to the hospital. They're both expected to be all right.

The cause of the fire appears to be accidental.

