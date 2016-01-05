North Korea conducts hydrogen bomb test

A confirmed test would mark another big step toward Pyongyang's goal of building a warhead that can be mounted on a missile capable of reaching the U.S. mainland. (Source: CNN)

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - North Korea says it has conducted a hydrogen bomb test. The surprise announcement that complicates already difficult efforts to curb the country's push for a working nuclear arsenal.

The North said Wednesday in a broadcast that the test was successful. A hydrogen bomb is generally more powerful than a nuclear bomb.

North Korea has long pushed for an arsenal of warheads that can be mounted on a missile capable of reaching mainland America's shores. North Korea is thought to have a handful of rudimentary nuclear bombs. But it is not yet thought to have succeeded.

South Korean officials earlier detected an "artificial earthquake" near North Korea's main nuclear test site.

An H-bomb test will almost certainly lead to a push for new sanctions at the United Nations.

