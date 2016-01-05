Bob Vasquez re-elected TPS Board President

The Toledo Public School board has a couple new members this year. But the person in charge has plenty of experience.

Bob Vasquez was unanimously re-elected Tuesday to continue as the board's president. He's one of three returning members. Perry Lefevre and Stephanie Eichenberg were elected to the board in November.

Vasquez says he's excited to see what they can bring to the table to help the district in its mission.

"They bring different expertise, different view points. They already, in talking with them, have some things that they'd like to advance," he said.

As far as what's ahead for TPS, Vasquez says it's the students and the academics that come first.

"Always, academics is the top priority for us. Then we have to do everything that supports that, and that would be our staff and our financial resources," he said.

Vasquez also referred to issues that the TPS board has faced last year: including negotiations and payroll issues with the teachers union. He says that's something the board will tackle head on in 2016.

"We've already begun informal talks with our labor unions. The other thing is to work on some of our business aspects of the district," he said.

Vasquez says he is optimistic about the outcome.

"I'm very hopeful that, with the negotiations, that we'll be able to agree and be able to settle on mutual concerns," he said.

For Vasquez, another one of the board's goals is to continue its transparency in order to retain community support.

"I think we had the momentum. Obviously passing a levy was very successful. But I think with the momentum that we have; working on academics, continuing to work on the business side," he said.

And fulfilling the TPS mission, getting the students college or career ready, is an important part of the board's work.

"I think we're a district that the city can be proud of, and we're going to get better. We never settle," said Vasquez.

He says the TPS board, students and parents are excited for what 2016 holds for Toledo Public Schools.

