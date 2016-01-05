High Level Bridge gets lights, lane closures

The High Level Bridge is getting some new lights.

Wednesday through Thursday lanes will be closed on the Anthony Wayne Bridge from 8 a.m. till 3 p.m. Crews say there may be times when traffic is completely stopped in both directions and drivers are asked to avoid the area during that time as Toledo Edison crews finish the wiring and installation of the much needed street lights.

ODOT says safety is the biggest concern and drivers agree the lights will benefit anyone who uses the bridge in their travels.

"Deal with it. I mean, it is what it is. We have to have it, so deal with it. Any improvements to the road and the city is great," said Kim Hillyer, a driver. "It helps everything. It's a good thing. It's going to help with safety, especially for the people who walk over the bridge."

The bridge recently reopened in October of 2015 after being closed for a 19-month period for renovations. Pavement, guard rails and sidewalks were given the latest upgrades. The lights, installed by Toledo Edison, are one of the last pieces to make this project complete.

"I think it's very dangerous (without the lights), especially in the morning and at night with this weather. I think it's a hazard," said Ron Ciski, a driver.

Another resident added, "It will be a lot safer when people cross over it at night."

