Students at Cardinal Stritch get career ready training

On Tuesday, Cardinal Stritch High School students got a chance to see what it's like to interview for a job.

For two days students experienced Career Exploration Days, giving them an opportunity to meet with local business professionals in an effort to better prepare them for the workforce.

Students learned about a variety of topics, including entrepreneurship, personal finances and career success.

In addition, the seniors were able to have one-on-one interviews and were given tips on how to improve their resume.

“For me knowing what I have to train myself to do in terms of a resume and really relate to the specific job that you're applying for, you know, go in with eye contact and be personable, all these tips have been beneficial,” said senior Bradley Billmaier.

Professionals came from 15 different businesses over the two day period.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.