New plans for Grand Plaza Hotel released; liquidation sale starts Thursday

The Grand Plaza Hotel on Summit Street has gone through 10 name changes since its opening in 1985. The newest plans include reopening the hotel as a Renaissance by Marriott, and local businesses hope it sticks.

“It's great to have a new buyer coming in, to have the hotel being renovated and having a nice hotel next-door is great for us, it brings in people that are coming to conventions, people that are staying downtown and then we are connected right to them, so we get these visitors that come over. Hopefully it will drive some attendance. And if we have people coming in to the science center from out of town, they have a really nice place to stay,” said Paul Morin with the Imagination Station.

He says they are hoping that direct connection can benefit both businesses.

“We've had a really good relationships in the past with the hotel. Our visitors have been able to get a discount at the hotel and visitors have been able to get a discount here. So having the opportunity to have some of those partnerships is great for us,” said Morin.

And having a quality remodeled hotel downtown will benefit not only Imagination Station, but every business in the area.

“Downtown is growing, it's expanding. We have a lot of new developments coming into downtown, so having some place where people can stay that's really nice. It’s a really big boom for the downtown,” said Morin.

Plans for the renovation include an upscale restaurant at lobby level and an open air rooftop bar with views of the Toledo skyline and the Maumee River. Both spaces will be open to the public.

Renovations will begin after a liquidation sale and will be completed sometime in the fall or early winter of 2016.

The liquidation sale starts at 10 a.m. Thursday in the main lobby.

"We have a lot of things in the lobby for them. We will bring them into the area, show them the pricing, and then let them go shop," said Greg Hall, National Content Liquidators, Inc.

Everything inside the hotel must go, and organizers say shoppers should arrive early for the best deals.

