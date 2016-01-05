City of Oregon uses grant to assist in drug reform

The City of Oregon is doing its part to assist with drug reform in our community.

With the help of a $13,000 grant the city is participating in a program that provides addiction services to convicted offenders in order to keep them from returning to a life of drugs and crime.

“We're trying to deal with the addictions that they have and trying to help them seek treatment so when they get back in the community, they have services to help them deal with the addictions that they are facing,” said Melissa Purpura, law director for the City of Oregon.

She says the city has access to one and a half residential beds at the Lucas County Work Release Department where the treatment center is located.

“So if you can get help for theses individuals they can return back into the community and they're sober,” said Purpura.

It’s a 60-day inpatient treatment program, meaning offenders who enter cannot leave prematurely.

“Now that it’s a 60-day inpatient, where the individuals are forced to stay there. Although they are agreeing to enter into it, they cannot leave and the success rate has been much higher,” said Purpura.

The persons placed in the program are selected on a case by case basis.

The cities of Sylvania and Maumee are also participating in the program.

