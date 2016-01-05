Firearms training instructor reacts to stricter gun regulations

The Obama Administration unveiled stricter gun regulations Tuesday, including more background checks and licenses for firearm dealers at shows and over the internet. Some gun lobbyists and Republicans say the president wants to make buying guns nearly impossible. But firearms training instructor and former gun-seller Tom Urbanski says he and a majority of gun-owners would likely agree with more, and stricter, background checks.

"I think most Americans, even shooters, would recommend that. There's nothing wrong with that. If you're a law abiding citizen, why would you worry about that? Why would that be a problem?" he said. "It's good because quite honestly, it's giving at least the legal guns to the legal people. But it still doesn't do anything with that 450 million guns that you can buy on a street corner."

Urbanski notes that the new regulations may not solve the gun violence issue that is already festering in the United States.

"Any additional gun law is just superfluous; it's not going to do anything. Gun availability doesn't actually stop; really, it's almost totally innocuous except for the fact that every time Mr. Obama says we ought to have more gun control, my business goes sky high," said Urbanski. "I'm booked a month and a half in advance ever since those two people went into the Christmas party in San Bernardino."

In the past, Urbanski says it was easier for gun buyers to purchase a firearm at a gun show rather than at a registered dealer's store, due to the two-step process required at the shop.

"Back when I was a gun dealer, one of the most frustrating things was I had to have all of this paperwork," he said.

Currently, as a firearm training academy owner, Urbanski says his business has gone up with each mass gun violence event that occurs, and his clientele ranges widely.

"One of the things that happened within the past three weeks, I'm guessing almost 60 percent of the people booking classes are probably my age or older. I guess they're afraid, but honestly, your chances of getting the ISIS in your backdoor is a little bit terrible. It's not going to happen," Urbanski said, reiterating the fact that regardless of restrictions, guns will still be present for those who seek them out. "The whole idea of the gun registration or background checks, that's fine. The problem is, it's not going to cure anything. You've got 450 million guns out there with 330 million civilians. If I walked into any major city in the country and just sat in the taxi cab and asked for drugs and guns, I got those in my hands in a half an hour," he said.

As someone who's been in the firearm industry for decades, Urbanski sees both sides of the issue.

"There are militants on both sides. There are people that don't want any guns...and there's also people who are so pro-gun that you say anything about a gun law and they will get militant," he said. "There's a reasonable median that doesn't offend both people and background checks should be there."

Because President Obama issued the new regulations under executive order and without Congressional approval, GOP lawmakers have said they may take legal action to stop the implementation of the gun rules in the future.

