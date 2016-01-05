Bond set for mother charged after tampering with evidence in shooting of 6-yr-old daughter

A $100,000 bond was set Tuesday for the mother police say tampered with evidence in the shooting of her 6-year-old daughter last month.

Mecca Canty, 21, had been on the run since the shooting back in December. Monday, police were able to catch up to her after receiving a tip that she would be at a memorial service for a recent murder victim.

Marshals watched as Canty left the memorial service with known felon Kalvin McGlown. They were then pulled over and both arrested. Police say McGlown had a loaded gun under the drivers seat. Canty had two warrants out for her arrest after being charged with tampering with evidence and endangering children.

Police believe Canty told her 6-year-old daughter to lie about how she was shot and then cleaned up the crime scene to cover up evidence of the shooting.

"We had a small child, 6-year-old girl, struck by a bullet and people there weren't giving us any answers. Obviously, her safety was in danger. People weren't coming forth with a reasonable explanation as to what happened, so we could get in with child services and fix the families situation," said Lt. Joe Heffernan.

He says police were unable to get a clear story of how Canty's daughter was shot under questioning. He says Canty was read her rights and chose to wait for an attorney to be present.

But this is not the first time Canty has been in trouble with the law. Police say she has a long criminal record and is no stranger to the Toledo Police Department.

The 21-year-old has over a dozen mug shots on file at the Lucas County Jail. She has been charged with crimes like disorderly conduct, traffic violations, burglary and domestic violence. Many of those cases were d ropped when witnesses and victims didn't show up to court.

Police also say Canty has connections with a Toledo gang.

"This goes to show you that there are not just young men creating all the violence in the city. There are also young women, like Mecca Canty, that are out there acting up in violent ways, carrying firearms," said Heffernan.

Lucas County Children Services is cooperating in the investigation of her daughter's shooting. Robin Reese, with LCCS, says they rely on members of the community to call them anytime they feel a child may be in danger, before situations like this escalate.

"Absolutely we rely on the community. If you see something, you need to call us. Don't try to asses the situation yourself. Call us and let us do the work. That's what we are hear for. We lead the community in the protection of children and we take that very seriously," said Reese.

Police are still trying to figure out who is responsible for the December shooting.

Canty is expected to be back in court Friday.

