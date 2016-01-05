Second possible buyer emerges in Riviera Maia apartment situation

Councilwoman Lindsay Webb says people are quote "up in arms" about the status of the Riviera Maia apartments. On Monday, she demanded answers from the administration.

The city doesn't own the complex, which has been closed for the past several months, but continues to try to keep it secure and the windows boarded up from vandals.

At Monday night's council meeting, Webb said she wanted action from the mayor's office and that she hadn't heard a plan or strategy from the Department of Neighborhoods.

So WTOL 11 spoke to neighborhoods director Tom Kroma Tuesday. He said there is a plan and that the city will continue to secure and maintain Riviera Maia while the owner, Kidz Real Estate LLC, tries to reach a purchase agreement with a Detroit developer. Kroma is hoping he will hear as soon as next week that the company is ready to buy the property.

But the Detroit developer is not the only possible buyer.

“I am aware of another developer that is working with the bank essentially that is foreclosing on the property because they haven't had payment from Kidz Real Estate. But they have a developer that's interested also in redeveloping that property. So there are two credible developers that want to see the total redevelopment of that property," said Kroma.

Kroma hopes either buyer would fully re-develop the apartments and get families living there again. He said it's a great neighborhood that has dealt with the mess at Riviera Maia for far too long.

