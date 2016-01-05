Lucas Co. Children Services seeking foster parents in the new year

Lucas County Children Services is wasting no time when it comes to recruiting prospective foster and adoptive families in the new year.

Right now, their goal is to recruit 400 new foster families to meet the needs of abused and neglected children in Lucas County.

"No kid is born saying 'I hope I get abused and neglected so I can go live with strangers and start over.' They don't ask for what's been put in front of them," said foster parent Kristie Little.

She's been fostering children and teens for more than 20 years and has had more than 120 kids go through her home.

"These kids need us," she said. "They need us to stand by them and have patience and understanding."

Little spoke at the first training sessions for prospective foster parents on Tuesday, kicking off the new year.

Currently, Lucas County has fewer than 200 active, licensed foster families. And right now, they're looking to more than double that number.

"These kids have been victims of abuse and neglect and it's not through any fault of their own. And so they really need the support of their community. They need friends and neighbors and family members to step up and say 'you know what I'm not going to allow you to be suffering from this any longer,'" said Julie Malkin, with LCCS.

Malkin says foster parents can be single or married and can live in a house, apartment or mobile home. She says they just need to be ready to care for a child in need.

And parents like Little say it's a life-changing experience not only for the kids.

"You learn to appreciate what you have. Don't judge people. Be there to lend a hand and help them up," said Little.

A lack of foster families also means additional costs for Lucas County Children Services. And if those costs continue, they may have to ask for a levy renewal or addition sooner than anticipated.

LCCS 2016 information and training classes are being held Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 to 9 p.m. for the next six weeks.

A Saturday session will begin in February.

For more information, click here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.