Fiat-Chrysler sales up for 2015; Cherokee sales break records

Fiat-Chrysler has released their sales number for the month of December and the full 2015 year.

The auto company eclipsed their highest December sales numbers ever, with annual sales up 7 percent.

The Toledo-made Jeep Wrangler and Jeep Cherokee both saw growths from December to December and from 2014 to 2015.

Wrangler sales in December were up 11 percent from the previous December and 16 percent this year compared to 2014. Cherokee sales were up 36 percent and 23 percent, respectively.

Sales of the Cherokee were their highest for any month, while sales of the Wrangler were the best December in company history.

In September of 2015, Fiat-Chrysler announced the manufacturing of the Jeep Cherokee would be leaving Toledo. Production of the Jeep Wrangler, however, will be staying in the Glass City.

