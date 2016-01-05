ONLY ON 11: Jerry Bell discusses resignation as Whitmer football coach

Jerry Bell has officially resigned as head football coach of the Whitmer Panthers.

Bell, 43, recently completed his fourth season as Whitmer's head coach with a career record of 36-12. The Panthers advanced to the second round of 2015 Ohio state football playoffs.

Bell also serves as dean at Whitmer High School. His role in Whitmer's football program began several years prior.

In his letter of resignation, Bell said that his dedication to the football program had led him to neglect other aspects of his life, such as his family and his religious faith.

The letter said Bell intends to spend more time with his family and to pursue his administrative license.

"Through much thought and reflection, I have determined that it is time for me to resign as head coach of the Whitmer Football program and allow someone else to continue the legacy that has been created," the letter said.

However, it was an emotional farewell as Coach Bell broke the news to his team Tuesday.

"I'm going to miss the kids, that's the biggest thing, interacting all the time,” Bell said.

"It means a lot, the trustworthy piece is a big piece of that coach and athlete mentorship and I think too many guys miss out on that,” said Whitmer senior offensive and defensive lineman Kobee Houghtlen.

"Not many high school coaches can do that, take you one by one and just be like, 'look, I'll have your back and if you have my back, then it's set.' Not a lot of high school coaches can do what he does, and to me that's why he's a legend,” said Whitmer senior wide receiver Zack Smith.

Coaching can be exhausting, lack of sleep, your phone never shuts off and for Coach Bell, he feels his family suffered in the process.

"Feel like I've been a terrible husband for the last four years, a terrible father, and undue pressures for coaches kids are unbelievable, and been just like a big weight lifted off our family since I made this decision and something that's for the positive,” Bell said. "I don't think you'll see me back. I think what you're going to see from me is, I'm not leaving this place. This is my home. Whitmer is my home, Washington Local is my home, I'm born and raised here."

Bell will continue to mentor students as his focus shifts on completing his administrative license. Yes, he will no longer be coaching, but he won't be that far away.

"My wife will be sitting in the stands, but not this guy, this guys is going to be down. I got to be down there, back of the end zone or whatever. I'll let whoever it is coach and all that stuff, I'm not going to interject or anything like that, but I'm definitely not sitting in the stands," said Bell.

In a letter of his own, Whitmer athletic director Tom Snook said "I am proud of Coach Bell's accomplishments on and off the field, and I am more proud to call him a friend."

