Restaurant Ratings: New year brings same mistakes

It looks like 2016 has brought with it the same mistakes as 2015.

Kabob It at the Franklin Park Mall had ten violations. An inspector says a number of food items weren't the proper temperature. Sanitizer wasn't the proper concentration to effectively kill germs, and food wasn't date-marked.

Golden Phoenix Restaurant on Monroe had nine violations. One was corrected during the inspection. Food wasn't the proper temperature. The coffee machine needed cleaning. Plus, an inspector said there was dirty cooking equipment, including pans and food containers with stuck-on debris.

Bar Louie at the Franklin Park Mall also had nine violations. Again, one was corrected during the inspection. An inspector says food, including guacamole, lettuce, and tomatoes, wasn't a safe temperature to eat. The items were thrown out. Food wasn't date-marked. Plus, the dish machine wasn't sanitizing properly.

Beirut Restaurant on Monroe had nine violations. One was corrected while an inspector was there. The ice machine was dirty and inspector said the can opener and pop machines were in need of cleaning as well.

The Stop and Go on West Alexis had no violations. An inspector says the pizza prep area was very clean.

K & J House of Meats, also on West Alexis had a perfect inspection. The facility was clean and well-organized.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.