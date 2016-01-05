Drivers escape nasty central Toledo crash with minor injuries

A pair of drivers escaped a violent crash with only minor injuries Tuesday morning in central Toledo.

The crash happened at the intersection of Hill and Westwood.

A car traveling through the intersection went split the other car in half.

One male and one female were involved the crash. They were both taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

There is a partial closure on Westwood as crews work to cleanup the scene. The road should be fully reopened around 9 a.m.

