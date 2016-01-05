ISOH/Impact collecting items for flood victims

A local non-profit needs your help in assisting those who have been hit hardest by severe weather.

ISOH/Impact is collecting a number of items that will be delivered to the victims of recent flooding.

Here's what they're asking for:

Animal food

Shovels

55 gallon plastic bags

Work gloves

Tools for clean-­-up

Tarps

Blankets

Flashlights and batteries

Galoshes and ponchos

Personal care items

Waders

And water filters

A list of d rop off sites can be found here.

