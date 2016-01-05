ISOH/Impact collecting items for flood victims - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

ISOH/Impact collecting items for flood victims

(WTOL) -

A local non-profit needs your help in assisting those who have been hit hardest by severe weather.

ISOH/Impact is collecting a number of items that will be delivered to the victims of recent flooding.

Here's what they're asking for:  

  • Animal food 
  • Shovels 
  • 55 gallon plastic bags 
  • Work gloves 
  • Tools for clean-­-up 
  • Tarps 
  • Blankets 
  • Flashlights and batteries 
  • Galoshes and ponchos 
  • Personal care items 
  • Waders 
  • And water filters

A list of drop off sites can be found here.

