Madison School District to reopen Wednesday under Secure Mode after social media threat

The Madison School District will reopen after being closed Tuesday following a threat made on social media.

The district's website announced the school's closure Tuesday morning, saying "Police continue to investigate comments made via social media last evening and those who may be involved."

The Daily Telegram reports the threat was posted shortly before 8 p.m. Monday on Facebook by someone who may have been using an alias. The threat reportedly said, "I'm gonna shoot Madison up tomorrow. Don't show up any of you. Gonna start at 9."

School officials posted on the district's Facebook page Monday evening that they were aware of threatening comments made on social media. The post said law enforcement was involved and that a person of interest was in custody.

The Lenawee County Sheriff's Office says officers were working on this situation throughout the night.

The district has since announced that school will be reopen Wednesday, but "the district will operate under Secure Mode throughout the day as an extra precautionary measure. Under Secure Mode, students are greeted at each main entrance by school officials and/or local law enforcement. Visitors will not be able to access the building."

The district says the JV and Varsity boys' basketball games at Manchester will be played Tuesday night as scheduled. However, all other practices and after school activities are canceled for the day.

The district asks that anyone with information regarding the threats, contact the Madison Township Police Department at 517-263-3130.

