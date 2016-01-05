Sign up for Glass City Marathon training

It's time to train for the area's biggest run!

The Glass City Marathon is just a few months away and you can train with some of Toledo's best runners.

Dave's Marathon in Training program kicks off Tuesday night at Perrysburg Fieldhouse in Bowling Green.

The group trains a few times a week and you can still register! Registration is open until January 18th.

For more information, click here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.