Toledo-Lucas County Health Department wages war on heroin

The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department continues to wage war on heroin.

Back in November, the department made Naloxone available through its pharmacy. Naloxone reverses the side effects of an overdose and and can bring someone back to life in seconds.

Heroin addicts are said to hate the drug because it abruptly ends their high, and they can become extremely aggressive afterward. Loved ones of the addicts call Naloxone a saving grace.

So far, the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department has distributed 21 kits or 42 syringes of Naloxone.

Either the patient or loved one may come pickup a kit. If they have insurance, the health department is able to bill their provider. If they do not have insurance, it will be given at no cost.

There's a mandatory 30-minute counseling session at the pharmacy before the Naloxone is handed out.

There's a chance the kit won't work, but it isn't due to immunity.

You may pick up one kit then wait 72 hours and get another one. However, if the pharmacy suspects the patient is selling them, they are able to deny distribution.

Public availability is Monday through Friday from 8:00 A.M. to 3:30 P.M. The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department can be reached at 419-213-4026 for further information.

