Crews called to overnight fire at Oregon business

Crews called to overnight fire at Oregon business

OREGON, OH (WTOL) -

Fire crews were called to the scene after flames broke out a business in Oregon.

The fire happened at Autoneum on Spartan.

Crews tell us a machine inside the business caught fire.

No one was hurt. The fire has since been put out and is being investigated.

