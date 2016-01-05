Memorial service for beloved pastor standing-room only, funeral Tuesday

After serving our community for more than 50 years, a local priest has passed away.

Father Chris Hadgigeorge was the pastor of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral for 30 years. After retiring, he served as a priest for 25 more years. He passed away at the end of December.

His son, William Hadgigeorge, remembers him as a good father.

"He always found a way to make peace, both within the community and with sibling rivalries, what have you, at home," said William.

Holy Trinity's current pastor, Father Larry Legakis, says Hadgigeorge led with quiet leadership and a lot of love.

"Father Chris has been here a very long time and he has touched the lives of many, many, many, generations," said Legakis.

That was obvious by the standing-room only at a memorial service for Father Chris Monday. His son calls it 'breathtaking.'

"Just the love, the outpouring of the Greek community, of the city officials, and co-workers, neighbors, people I haven't seen in, you know, 30 years just the outpouring of love, showing their respect and their love for him," said William.

Father Chris' funeral is Tuesday at 11:00 a.m.

