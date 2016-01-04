Toledo man accused of violent carryout robbery behind bars

A Toledo man is behind bars right now accused of at least one violent carryout robbery.

It happened Sunday night in Toledo at the Sylvania Food Mart on Sylvania Avenue and Westway. Police say Kenny Parker Jr. went into the carryout, said he had a gun and forced the clerk to give him cash and cigarettes.

Police say they were able to find Parker shortly after the robbery because of accurate descriptions from witnesses.

But this robbery is just the latest of several in the area.

On Saturday, WTOL 11 told you about some block watch leaders who held a demonstration to bring awareness to the problem. They spent time standing outside carryouts in the area, working to remind people how cameras and accurate suspect descriptions can help police. And it seems that message is paying off.

"People are more vigilant. They're putting up cameras in their homes and they've just got to take a stand. They have to be more proactive. They have to take a stand and keep doing what they're doing because it makes a difference in the neighborhood," says block watch leader, Tina Scott.

As for Parker, Toledo Police say they're working to figure out if he's responsible for some of the other carryout robberies happening in that area.

