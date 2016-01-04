Tecumseh HS grieves loss of 17-yr-old killed in snowmobile accident

A community is grieving after a snowmobile accident in Northern Michigan over the weekend claimed the life of a Tecumseh teen.

Police say 17-year-old Jacob Shaedler lost control of his snowmobile Sunday, hit a tree, and died at the scene.

He was a junior at Tecumseh High School, where he was heavily involved in their swim program. Superintendent Dr. Kelly Coffin describes the young man as kind, caring and full of energy. She says at last night's vigil, staff, students, and friends of Jacob's told stories about him, and there was a common theme - he always seemed to challenge people to be their best.

“As a community our hearts are broken by this tragedy. We will miss Jacob and our thoughts and prayers, as always, are with his family,” said Coffin.

The school had additional counselors on staff Monday, as well as a therapy dog.

Superintendent Coffin says they're working hard to make sure that students are provided resources to help them with their grief.

