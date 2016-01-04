Perrysburg Boat Club to be demolished Tuesday

It appears the months-long battle over the Perrysburg Boat Club is over.

Monday, the commodore of the club told WTOL 11 that the building will be torn down Tuesday morning.

The building had fallen into disrepair, leading to a back and forth between the city, which owns the building, and the club, which has called the building home for years.

