Owens Community College, UT police officers train for active shooter situation

Throughout this week officers at the University of Toledo and Owens Community College will be teaming up to learn new techniques designed to keep you safe in an active shooter situation.

On Monday, a drill was held at UT’s main campus to prepare officers for the worst. Their goal; to find and stop the gunman.

“An active shooter situation could happen at any time. Clearly we've seen it happen at universities and we have to be prepared,” said UT Police Chief Jeff Newton.

Running the drills over and over, practicing the real thing, instructors stop and give advice to more than 30 Owens Community College and UT police officers in this raider training.

It’s a realistic training that is designed to teach solo responses to a chaotic and hostile situation, with the goal of getting the officers confident to go it alone.

“Keeping the campus safe. If I was a student or parent I'd want to know that and have confidence with my department,” said Newton.

