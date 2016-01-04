City council looks into new tool to help police enforce speed limits and red light cameras

Toledo police officers could soon have a new tool to work with to better enforce speed limits and red light cameras.

On Monday, city council considered a new ordinance that could help crack down on drivers who aren’t obeying the law.

As an amendment to the law allowing red light cameras, council is considering allowing Toledo police officers to use hand-held, manually-operated photo-enforcement devices. In essence, they can take pictures of license plates of offending drivers.

The ordinance reads, “New technology allows use of portable devices. This technology can be particularly valuable to encourage safe speeds in construction and school zones.”

Police Chief George Kral says the department has two of the devices that they're trying to get ready, in case council approves them.

“So if we get a speeding complaint on the (Anthony Wayne) Trail or Glendale or Secor Road, having the hand held cameras will give us the ability and the flexibility to put those cameras where we need them most. That's why they're so important to me," he said.

The red light cameras themselves have been controversial and have been the subject of court proceedings. Chief Kral says he’s very aware of how some people feel about them, but his goal is to have safe vehicular traffic in the city. He says if the new devices can help, he’s 100 percent for it.

No decision has yet been made on the devices. Monday, council sent the ordinance back to a committee for a future hearing.

