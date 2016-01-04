Marksmen begin culling deer at Toledo Metroparks

Starting this month, marksmen will begin culling the deer at two Toledo Metroparks.

The agreement is between the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Metroparks to manage the white tail deer population through the use of marksmen.

"This is another tool in our tool box that we will use ongoing as needed," said Metropark spokesman Scott Carpenter.

Carpenter says their rangers will also be trained by the marksmen so that they can continue the program in the future as needed.

The agreement is for up to $70,000 and will last three months. The goal is to reduce the number of deer by about 200.

"The growth in population has just been tremendous. And there's just more than these natural areas can sustain," said Carpenter.

For those who use the parks on a regular basis, like Mark McCoyne, he has mixed feelings about the cull.

"I'm not a big environmentalist and I'm not a hunter either, so I don't really appreciate either side of it," said McCoyne.

Carpenter says they already use a volunteer bow hunting program at other areas in the Metropark system.

"Deer are a natural part of the Metroparks, deer in these numbers are not. So we always want there to be deer in the Metroparks, but we want to maintain a healthy balance of deer and habitat for all the wildlife and plant life that also rely on these habitats for survival," said Carpenter.

Deer euthanized in the process will be donated to various charities that feed people in need.

