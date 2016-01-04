ISOH/Impact collecting for Midwest flooding disaster - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

ISOH/Impact collecting for Midwest flooding disaster

The clean up is just beginning as the devastating flooding in parts of the Midwest begins to recede. 

More than two dozen people were killed in Missouri and Illinois. The rain has ended, but emergency officials say levees are under historic pressure along the Mississippi River and more flooding is expected. 

To help in the clean up ISOH/Impact is collecting the following supplies to help those affected: 

  • Non-perishable food items 
  • Animal food 
  • Shovels 
  • 55 gallon plastic bags 
  • Work gloves 
  • Tools for clean up 
  • Tarps 
  • Blankets 
  • Flashlights and batteries 
  • Galoshes and ponchos 
  • Personal care items 
  • Waders 
  • And water filters 

Drop-off sites include: 

  • ISOH/IMPACT Distribution Center, 905 Fransworth, Waterville, OH 
  • Toledo Walleye, Huntington Center 
  • Tireman Stores, Toledo Area, Findlay, OH; Monroe, MI 
  • Hilton Garden Inn, Levis Commons, Perrysburg, OH 

