ISOH/Impact collecting for Midwest flooding disaster

The clean up is just beginning as the devastating flooding in parts of the Midwest begins to recede.

More than two dozen people were killed in Missouri and Illinois. The rain has ended, but emergency officials say levees are under historic pressure along the Mississippi River and more flooding is expected.

To help in the clean up ISOH/Impact is collecting the following supplies to help those affected:

Non-perishable food items

Animal food

Shovels

55 gallon plastic bags

Work gloves

Tools for clean up

Tarps

Blankets

Flashlights and batteries

Galoshes and ponchos

Personal care items

Waders

And water filters

Drop-off sites include:

ISOH/IMPACT Distribution Center, 905 Fransworth, Waterville, OH

Toledo Walleye, Huntington Center

Tireman Stores, Toledo Area, Findlay, OH; Monroe, MI

Hilton Garden Inn, Levis Commons, Perrysburg, OH

