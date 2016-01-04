City of Toledo, TPD looks to shut down after hours club after New Year's homicide

Toledo police are now putting pressure on the owner of the building where a man was murdered on New Year's Day.

Police say 29-year-old Corey Colbert was shot and killed inside the old Marteds Lounge on Lagrange Street in north Toledo Friday. They say though the bar is closed and doesn't have a liquor license, a rowdy crowd still drinks there after hours.

Steve Seaton with United North has been fielding complaints about Marteds transformation into a boot joint or after hours club.

"It's regrettable to me because it's in the heart of Lagrange Street," said Seaton.

Residents around the area have also been concerned with the intoxicated crowd coming and going. Some say they've even heard gunfire.

"Certain activities that are happening in the wee hours of the morning, it's not pleasant and now we have this very unfortunate shooting," said Seaton.

It's a shooting that is now being investigated as a homicide.

Marteds, like all after hours clubs, is not permitted to sell or store alcohol. But these boot joints are places Lt. Joe Heffernan with the Toledo Police Department says people can bring their own alcohol to continue the party.

"The level of intoxication sometimes is pretty high at these locations and you have people walking in there with fire arms and things like that since it's unregulated and it's just a toxic cocktail," said Heffernan.

Toledo has around 15 after hours clubs throughout the city. The Wash on Monroe and Auburn may be the most infamous boot joint as it has been the scene of a murder and many shootings.

Police admit after hours clubs are a problem because they are not regulated by Ohio liquor control.

"If we have one of those establishments and our night shift officers are available, they're going to be in and around that area looking for things like OVIs, disorderly conducts and these types of liquor violations that might be occurring," said Heffernan.

Marteds was and still is on TPD's watch, but police say this recent murder has upped the ante.

Now the City of Toledo is involved and they plan to work together with TPD to find enough violations to declare the property a nuisance and shut it down for good.

